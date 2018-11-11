Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Is this genuine Mikuni diaphragm? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Apr 2008 Location SoCal Age 46 Posts 371 Is this genuine Mikuni diaphragm? Bought from eBay as genuine. It has the red dot in the middle, but on the other side, one has a small red dot that sticks up about .025" while the other is not red and only sticks up about .015". Also notice the bag with "WPS 13-0096", should that say Mikuni? And in 2 different size baggies?

20181111_090507.jpg

20181111_090557.jpg #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 24,987 Re: Is this genuine Mikuni diaphragm? WPS sells Mikuni parts in bulk & sells them sepertely.



