Is this genuine Mikuni diaphragm?
Bought from eBay as genuine. It has the red dot in the middle, but on the other side, one has a small red dot that sticks up about .025" while the other is not red and only sticks up about .015". Also notice the bag with "WPS 13-0096", should that say Mikuni? And in 2 different size baggies?
20181111_090507.jpg
20181111_090557.jpg
Re: Is this genuine Mikuni diaphragm?
WPS sells Mikuni parts in bulk & sells them sepertely.
Looks good to me.
