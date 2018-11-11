 Is this genuine Mikuni diaphragm?
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 01:21 PM #1
    Spades
    Spades is offline
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Apr 2008
    Location
    SoCal
    Age
    46
    Posts
    371

    Is this genuine Mikuni diaphragm?

    Bought from eBay as genuine. It has the red dot in the middle, but on the other side, one has a small red dot that sticks up about .025" while the other is not red and only sticks up about .015". Also notice the bag with "WPS 13-0096", should that say Mikuni? And in 2 different size baggies?
    20181111_090507.jpg
    20181111_090557.jpg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:28 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    24,987

    Re: Is this genuine Mikuni diaphragm?

    WPS sells Mikuni parts in bulk & sells them sepertely.

    Looks good to me.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 