Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Xlt1200 plastic intake spacer on gp1200r? #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 36 Posts 3,869 Xlt1200 plastic intake spacer on gp1200r? I need performance benefit to this? I'm piecing together a GP 1200 R and the carbs I used or from an XLT 1200 which have the bolts that are longer for that plastic intake insulator. Should I use it? And will the extra thickness interfere with flame arrestors? How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?





#2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 24,984 Re: Xlt1200 plastic intake spacer on gp1200r? I just did a GPR with FA & they were old & a PITA to get on had to use a heat gun to soften up the rubber enough to get them on. But anyway not sure on any benefit but space might be real close & the steering cable comes right thru there. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 36 Posts 3,869 Re: Xlt1200 plastic intake spacer on gp1200r? Not much isnt a pita on these tbh. I have a new appreciation for the 951's





