Looking for a X2 pipe mod ?
is there anyone that will do the pipe mod for me or can I find someone who has a system that is already done??
I don't have a tig welder
Top Dog
Re: Looking for a X2 pipe mod ?
I used 2 couplers once to extend the pipe and welded the alum part with a mig
