 Looking for a X2 pipe mod ?
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Yesterday, 09:11 PM #1
    stick21
    stick21 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2017
    Location
    connecticut
    Posts
    12

    Looking for a X2 pipe mod ?

    is there anyone that will do the pipe mod for me or can I find someone who has a system that is already done??

    I don't have a tig welder
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 11:07 PM #2
    Benflynn
    Benflynn is offline
    Top Dog Benflynn's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    1,656

    Re: Looking for a X2 pipe mod ?

    I used 2 couplers once to extend the pipe and welded the alum part with a mig
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests)

  1. dose,
  2. matt888

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 