 760 HPE 4mm Ported Stroker $2350
    760 HPE 4mm Ported Stroker $2350

    Yamaha 760 low end ported stoker. This motor had an Ada head when HPE domes and ADR crank (4mm+). Cylinders and Cases are ported. Motor was full powder coated. It runs on pump gas. This motor f-rips. My buddy can flat water flip it. Has 701 size exhaust studs for easy install of a power factor pipe. Crank has one season on it. About 2 gallons of oil. Topend was lightly used when installed had another gallon of oil or less. Always run on klotz expect for break in. Great motor for the money. Buyer pays shipping.




