 x2 driveshaft length
pxctoday

  Today, 08:02 AM
    papadon
    x2 driveshaft length

    Hi,

    Does anyone have length measurements of the X2 driveshaft?
    Is this the only compatible driveshaft for the Rhaas pump conversion kit?
    I am looking for one for a long time, but they seem really hard to come by.
  Today, 08:06 AM
    papadon
    Re: x2 driveshaft length

    Also, is there anyone making new X2 driveshafts?
    If used ones are so hard to find, a new one could be an option.
