 97 speedster upgrade question
    Hello all, I have inherited a 97 speedster with twin 720 motors. The boat was running but has sat well over 10 years. I have always wanted one of these and would like to have some fun with it. My question is...what kind of performance upgrades can be done to it that are fairly reliable. I thought about doing through the motors and maybe modding them, but I also have access to 2 787rfi motors that currently are running. One is a 96 gsx rfi and the other is a 2004 3d rfi motor. Would they be compatible to retrofit into this boat. How much work would need to be done, are there lots? Etc. Any helpful insight would be greatly appreciated. Any other performance ideas would be appreciated. I want it to be a nice, better than stock river runner...thx in advance...Mike
    Check out the Group K website for ideas about modding the 720 engines.

    https://www.groupk.com/
