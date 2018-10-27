|
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
BJP Prize Ski Build Thread - 650 Jammer - Jet Blast 2019
Well, here we go again, Jet Blast 2019 will be our 8th annual major freeride in a row , so it's time to build another ski to award as a prize in our charity fundraiser that supports the CWCAC (central Wisconsin community action council) Food Pantry & Outreach Organization in the Wisconsin Dells.
Quick refresher of the skis we have awarded so far:
2012 = Kawi 650SX
2013 = Kawi 300SX
2014 = Yami 650 Super Jet
2015 = Yami 701 Super Jet
2016 = Yami 701 62t Waveblaster
2017 = took a year off and Jet-Lift loaded us up with about $3,500 worth of Grand Prizes
2018 = Kawi/Yami JS701 Sleepersaki (1986 JS300 with 61x 701 motor and Kawi 750 140mm pump)
So, originally and earlier this year I had basically hinted that I wasn't doing a ski for JB19. I really had nothing lined up as of 2 months ago, and with the passing of my father-in-law in April, and now my family caring for my mother-in-law, well, my priorities needed to shift a bit...
But then just over a month ago I picked up a nice 650LX in a package deal and thought, well, doing a 650 Jammer would be a simple enough build to do this winter - and I got motivated. I put the word out that I was looking for a clean stock Jammer, and within a week or so I lined up the one you see in this thread. This is actually the 500 Jammer that the TCJPs awarded in their raffle about 4 years ago. It's really clean. From what I'm told, the winner literally rode it one time and parked it. It happens, I get it. The 500 is basically a turd, and I know the winner has better stuff to ride. So to me it made perfect sense to at least try and turn this Jammer into something that will get ridden and enjoyed, instead of collecting dust. I realize a 650 Jammer isn't nearly as exciting or sexy as many of the other prize skis done by the BJPs, but many fellow BJPs are already excited about this Jammer, so that's good .
Here are some "before" pictures.
IMG_20180930_153927792_HDR.jpg20181027_130626.jpg20181027_130528.jpg20181027_130524.jpg20181027_124332.jpg20181027_124324.jpg20181027_124316.jpg20181027_124309.jpgIMG_20180930_154159287_HDR.jpgIMG_20180930_154033965.jpgIMG_20180930_154008883_HDR.jpg20181027_130630.jpg
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: BJP Prize Ski Build Thread - 650 Jammer - Jet Blast 2019
20181027_142410.jpg20181027_142355.jpg20181027_142358.jpg20181027_142407.jpg
Side note:
The 500 motor from this Jammer is healthy, other than the typical exhaust leak they're prone to having. So I already have a plan for this motor. It's getting mounted to a pallet and rigged up to run. On Friday night at JB19 we will play a little game that will involve guessing how long the motor will live and taking turns working the throttle - as it runs on straight gas (no oil) and no cooling water - until it blows. Then the winner wins something TBD, the short block goes to the recycler, and the complete electrical system and starter will be for sale . Call it a win - win - win!
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: BJP Prize Ski Build Thread - 650 Jammer - Jet Blast 2019
Some progress pictures.
Silly vent hoses have been shortened and modified for the sake of my sanity.
Neck mounting has been improved with the addition of bushings around the mounting bolts, so the holes in the neck base stop getting larger.
Steering slop and feel has been improved with a modified SJ turn plate bushing and a metal bushing (hidden by the steering arm) that fits into the inset in the SJ bushing.
She cleaned up nicely.
20181027_142339.jpg20181027_142347.jpg20181028_130446.jpg20181028_143308.jpg20181103_122518.jpg20181028_143326.jpg
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: BJP Prize Ski Build Thread - 650 Jammer - Jet Blast 2019
I fabbed up a little bracket to be able to add a Wet Jet ebox bracket to the OEM Jammer bracket.
Pile of parts donated by BJP Jason O.
OEM Jammer cover donated by BJP Tony R.
20181028_143303.jpg20181103_130434.jpgjammer cover1.jpg
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: BJP Prize Ski Build Thread - 650 Jammer - Jet Blast 2019
Handlebars and grips.
I think the stock Jammer bars look and feel lame. Too much pullback and too high. I had some stock Blaster bars to use. Definitely also wanted to add my favorite ODI grips. Problem with many Yamis from the 90s is those silly 3/4 sized hand grips for ladies and child hands = you can't even install ODIs without them hanging off the ends of the bars. So, many years ago (for my personal WR3) I came up with the idea of cutting off the ends of some donor bars, flipping the cut offs around, then bolting and JB Welding them to the ends of the bars = to extend the bars just enough so that ODIs could be installed correctly. I've normally done 1 inch extensions in the past, but measured and realized I could get away with 3/4 inch extensions. So I got fellow BJP, Barry S, to send me a really clean set of 3/4 inch bar cut offs, and I installed them along with the Blaster bars and ODI grips. Looks and feels a much better, IMHO.
Oh, I also installed the 650/701 style start/stop switch at the same time.
20181107_190531.jpg20181107_190231.jpg20181107_190418.jpg20181107_190420.jpg20181107_190426.jpg20181107_190346.jpg20181107_192010.jpg20181107_192206.jpg20181107_193746.jpg20181107_193825.jpg20181107_194050.jpg20181107_194102.jpg20181107_192016.jpg20181107_193819.jpg
