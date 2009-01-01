|
Top Dog
Coffman 787 x4 pipe
Clean and complete Coffman 787 pipe ,chamber is the large one , not the cast rec one , chamber is welded stamped aluminum type , 460$ shipped
Re: Coffman 787 x4 pipe
Looks like a R&D head pipe and FPP Spec 2 long chamber. How does it run? I've never seen those together before.
