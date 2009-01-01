 Coffman 787 x4 pipe
  Today, 09:29 PM #1
    Bionic racing
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    1,248

    Coffman 787 x4 pipe

    image.jpeg
    Clean and complete Coffman 787 pipe ,chamber is the large one , not the cast rec one , chamber is welded stamped aluminum type , 460$ shipped
  Today, 10:06 PM #2
    Matt Braley
    Join Date
    Dec 2011
    Location
    Niceville, FL
    Age
    44
    Posts
    2,784

    Re: Coffman 787 x4 pipe

    Looks like a R&D head pipe and FPP Spec 2 long chamber. How does it run? I've never seen those together before.
