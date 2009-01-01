Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Coffman 787 x4 pipe #1 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 1,248 Coffman 787 x4 pipe image.jpeg

Clean and complete Coffman 787 pipe ,chamber is the large one , not the cast rec one , chamber is welded stamped aluminum type , 460$ shipped

Re: Coffman 787 x4 pipe Looks like a R&D head pipe and FPP Spec 2 long chamber. How does it run? I've never seen those together before.

