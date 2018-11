Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 04 aquatrax ecu Swap? For code 25 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location FL Posts 28 04 aquatrax ecu Swap? For code 25 I have two 2004 aquatrax skis. One is turbo one is non turbo. The non turbo is throwing intermittent code 25s. That are happening constantly now. My question is can i SAFELY switch ecu from turbo to non turbo to check the knock sensor? And to be clear the turbo ecu is code free. Thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

