i need a starting point jet wise for my 750sx motor. going to try to keep this as short as i can. its a sleeved small pin. 83mm, 800 or so cc's. ports were matched to the sleeves, exhaust ports polished, intake ports roughed up as well as the entire case. the cylinders are a 3722. wiseco pistons, if that matters. timing advance plate. ada girdled head 26cc domes, so 195ish. dual 38mm keihins. I think they came of an sxi but not sure. 3 jetters. 145 high, 72 low and 40 transfer. r&d pipe which ill port match. no water box, straight pipe. every nut, bolt, stud, dowel, gasket, seal and oring will be new. my guess would be 150, 75 and 40. i have not threw a degree wheel on it to check if the port timing remains the same or not. everything is currently getting cerakoted. Found a cross reference chart for keihin/mikuni. Although not entirely accurate, it gave me a base comparison to an 800 sxr. 155 high 75 low. I was going to start with 160, 78 and leave the transfer alone but wanted some input from a more knowledgeable source other than myself. any help would be greatly appreciated! Thank you, Mike

