|
|
-
Top Dog
Riva pro series billet 6point girdle head
image.jpegimage.jpegimage.jpeg
Billet pro series head , 81 mm x 31cc domes , stainless exhaust mounts , riva girdle bolt kit complete , the real good one, no issues , fits 701 Yamaha , 245$ shipped , retail was 460$ with all the goodies here , domes are flawless no pits , ready to install
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- Bionic racing
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules