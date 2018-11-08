 Exhaust Outlet
Thread: Exhaust Outlet

  Today, 10:51 AM #1
    Rushford_Ripper
    Rushford_Ripper's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2009
    Location
    Buffalo
    Age
    31
    Posts
    4,799

    Exhaust Outlet

    This may be a dumb question but is the smaller, early exhaust outlet/mounting the same as the '94/'95 with the exception of the larger exit hole? Meaning if I found a used stock 2" outlet, will it mount right up aside from opening up the exit hole?

  Today, 11:19 AM #2
    DeMan686
    DeMan686's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    Reno
    Age
    38
    Posts
    480

    Re: Exhaust Outlet

    No the newer one mounts different. Its a different shape. Just put a old stud on my 94 as the sponsons would not fit. Ended up making a custom plate to mount to the ski than mount the exhaust price to that.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
  Today, 11:27 AM #3
    DeMan686
    PWCToday Guru DeMan686's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    Reno
    Age
    38
    Posts
    480

    Re: Exhaust Outlet

    1994 Kawi x2


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
  Today, 11:30 AM #4
    DeMan686
    PWCToday Guru DeMan686's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    Reno
    Age
    38
    Posts
    480

    Re: Exhaust Outlet

    1989 kawi x2


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
  Today, 12:14 PM #5
    Rushford_Ripper
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Rushford_Ripper's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2009
    Location
    Buffalo
    Age
    31
    Posts
    4,799

    Re: Exhaust Outlet

    Hmm.... what to do now

Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 