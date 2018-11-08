Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Exhaust Outlet #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 31 Posts 4,799 Exhaust Outlet This may be a dumb question but is the smaller, early exhaust outlet/mounting the same as the '94/'95 with the exception of the larger exit hole? Meaning if I found a used stock 2" outlet, will it mount right up aside from opening up the exit hole?

No the newer one mounts different. Its a different shape. Just put a old stud on my 94 as the sponsons would not fit. Ended up making a custom plate to mount to the ski than mount the exhaust price to that.





1994 Kawi x2





1989 kawi x2





Hmm.... what to do now

