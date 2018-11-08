Thread: Exhaust Outlet

|
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Exhaust Outlet
Exhaust Outlet
This may be a dumb question but is the smaller, early exhaust outlet/mounting the same as the '94/'95 with the exception of the larger exit hole? Meaning if I found a used stock 2" outlet, will it mount right up aside from opening up the exit hole?
Re: Exhaust Outlet
Re: Exhaust Outlet
No the newer one mounts different. Its a different shape. Just put a old stud on my 94 as the sponsons would not fit. Ended up making a custom plate to mount to the ski than mount the exhaust price to that.
Re: Exhaust Outlet
Re: Exhaust Outlet
1994 Kawi x2
Re: Exhaust Outlet
Re: Exhaust Outlet
1989 kawi x2
Thread Information
