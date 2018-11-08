|
650 sx cooling lines help!!
Hi I've been reading through post after post but cant seem to find the information I need.
I've recently bought this ski. It has a pjs head. Westcoast pipe
I've blown a hole in two rubber couplers in the last two rides. Guessing I'm not getting enough (or any) water there to keep that area cool?
I have one inlet pipe going to the bottom side of manifold.
Two pipes coming out of my head.
Front pipe goes to a T which splits to a pisser and the stinger
Rear pipe goes to the back side of the west coast pipe.
There is another pipe coming from the front side of the westcoast pipe which goes straight to another pisser.
I've attached photos and I hope someone can tell me if this is right or not.
Thanks in advance.
