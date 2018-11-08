Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650 sx cooling lines help!! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2018 Location Auckland Age 27 Posts 1 650 sx cooling lines help!! Hi I've been reading through post after post but cant seem to find the information I need.



I've recently bought this ski. It has a pjs head. Westcoast pipe



I've blown a hole in two rubber couplers in the last two rides. Guessing I'm not getting enough (or any) water there to keep that area cool?



I have one inlet pipe going to the bottom side of manifold.



Two pipes coming out of my head.



Front pipe goes to a T which splits to a pisser and the stinger



Rear pipe goes to the back side of the west coast pipe.



There is another pipe coming from the front side of the westcoast pipe which goes straight to another pisser.



I've attached photos and I hope someone can tell me if this is right or not.



Thanks in advance. Attached Images 20181108_173016.jpg (5.14 MB, 3 views)

20181108_173016.jpg (5.14 MB, 3 views) 20181108_203358.jpg (4.66 MB, 2 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules