Thread: Bill Antos

    Bill Antos

    I know a lot of you guys knew Bill, unfortunately, Bill passed away yesterday. I can tell you first hand I never met anyone that loved racing watercraft as much as this man did and was willing to help anyone with their boats. I personally would have never been able to race as long as I did without his help.

    Thanks,
    Ronnie
    Re: Bill Antos

    Thought and prayers for the Antos family. I didnt know him but I got to meet him at the marina race a few years ago. He was always ready to help anyone out.


    Re: Bill Antos

    Is this Chad’s dad?
