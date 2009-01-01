Thread: Bill Antos

|
Bill Antos
I know a lot of you guys knew Bill, unfortunately, Bill passed away yesterday. I can tell you first hand I never met anyone that loved racing watercraft as much as this man did and was willing to help anyone with their boats. I personally would have never been able to race as long as I did without his help.
Thanks,
Ronnie
PWCToday Guru
Re: Bill Antos
Thought and prayers for the Antos family. I didnt know him but I got to meet him at the marina race a few years ago. He was always ready to help anyone out.
I dream skis
