Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Bill Antos #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2009 Location Sparks Age 54 Posts 60 Bill Antos I know a lot of you guys knew Bill, unfortunately, Bill passed away yesterday. I can tell you first hand I never met anyone that loved racing watercraft as much as this man did and was willing to help anyone with their boats. I personally would have never been able to race as long as I did without his help.



Thanks,

Ronnie #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Mar 2009 Location Reno Age 38 Posts 477 Re: Bill Antos Thought and prayers for the Antos family. I didnt know him but I got to meet him at the marina race a few years ago. He was always ready to help anyone out.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #3 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2003 Location MotorCity Posts 641 Re: Bill Antos Is this Chad’s dad? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules