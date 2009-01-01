Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Jetskiing in leaves #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2018 Location VA Age 34 Posts 1 Jetskiing in leaves This is my friends and I first year of having jetskis. We have been riding in the impounded sections of the upper James river. Yesterday was our first encounter with a river full of leaves and we were unable to get very far before the pumps got partially or fully clogged and needed cleaning. About every 100 yards or so. Is there anyway to ride in these conditions or do you just not take a jetski out when it's like this. I'm on a 750 xiss and I did remove and seal around the entire intake section after I got back. Could sealing cause the leaves to go through instead of get stuck in the intake? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 4 guests) 18gtxltd300, cheapomike Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

