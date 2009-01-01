 X4 Umi steering
Thread: X4 Umi steering

  Today, 03:08 PM #1
    senor
    senor is offline
    PWCToday Regular senor's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2005
    Location
    nor cal
    Age
    55
    Posts
    82

    X4 Umi steering

    Brand new. Still somewhat in the original packaging. 550 shipped in the cont US. Will include the black start/stop housing as well.
  Today, 03:20 PM #2
    Lakeside8
    Lakeside8 is offline
    Frequent Poster Lakeside8's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2013
    Location
    celina ohio
    Posts
    273

    Re: X4 Umi steering

    Dang that's nice

    Sent from my SM-G965U using Tapatalk
