Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Dual novi 48s #1 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 1,238 Dual novi 48s image.jpegimage.jpegimage.jpeg

Clean set of novi 48s on riva dual perch manifold , novi support bar ,novi cross coupler , boysen rad valves , k&n cone filters , fresh mikuni kits , jetted for a fast 701 limited , manifold and base gaskets port matched to carbs , bolt on and go fast , from a running super jet 950$ shipped in US Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules