|
|
-
Top Dog
Dual novi 48s
image.jpegimage.jpegimage.jpeg
Clean set of novi 48s on riva dual perch manifold , novi support bar ,novi cross coupler , boysen rad valves , k&n cone filters , fresh mikuni kits , jetted for a fast 701 limited , manifold and base gaskets port matched to carbs , bolt on and go fast , from a running super jet 950$ shipped in US
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules