Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Defoaming Question #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2012 Location Fox Lake, IL Age 28 Posts 72 Defoaming Question I need to refoam my 750sx since I know it is water logged, it sits low in the water with water in the tray. I searched for a step by step tutorial but did not find one. Would someone point me in the right direction?

I am looking for help with:

-Where to cut?

-What foam to buy? Pink stuff from home depot and two part on top?

-Do I save the fiberglass I cut out to be used again? I will need to cut out the bottom of the tray.

-What fiberglass and resin do I use?

-Footholds are going to be installed as well, diggers.

Seen ping pong balls foamed in to loose weight

