    I need to refoam my 750sx since I know it is water logged, it sits low in the water with water in the tray. I searched for a step by step tutorial but did not find one. Would someone point me in the right direction?
    I am looking for help with:
    -Where to cut?
    -What foam to buy? Pink stuff from home depot and two part on top?
    -Do I save the fiberglass I cut out to be used again? I will need to cut out the bottom of the tray.
    -What fiberglass and resin do I use?
    -Footholds are going to be installed as well, diggers.
    Any help is much appreciated.
    Seen ping pong balls foamed in to loose weight
