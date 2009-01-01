|
Defoaming Question
I need to refoam my 750sx since I know it is water logged, it sits low in the water with water in the tray. I searched for a step by step tutorial but did not find one. Would someone point me in the right direction?
I am looking for help with:
-Where to cut?
-What foam to buy? Pink stuff from home depot and two part on top?
-Do I save the fiberglass I cut out to be used again? I will need to cut out the bottom of the tray.
-What fiberglass and resin do I use?
-Footholds are going to be installed as well, diggers.
Any help is much appreciated.
Top Dog
Re: Defoaming Question
Seen ping pong balls foamed in to loose weight
