Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: X2 Aluminum Fuel Tank #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2010 Location Ohio Posts 155 X2 Aluminum Fuel Tank I make aluminum fuel cells for other skis and have been asked several times over the years about making one for the X2. There seems to be a recent bout of interest in an X2 fuel cell and now there is the possibility of borrowing a ski from a guy local to me. It looks like this project would involve a substantial investment of design and prototyping hours so I would need to have around 10 people signed up for one before I make a batch. Price would likely be in the $400-450 range.



The wish list so far is:

-Battery tray

-Fits with surf brace

-Fits with most popular exhausts

-750 Ebox mount

-As much fuel as I can squeeze in there, likely a minimum of 1-2 gallons over stock



If that sounds like something you guys would be interested in just let me know and maybe we can get something going. #2 I dream skis Join Date May 2013 Location Gallatin, TN Age 42 Posts 760 Re: X2 Aluminum Fuel Tank Put me down for 2 .





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) nk550sx Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules