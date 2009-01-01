|
|
-
X2 Aluminum Fuel Tank
I make aluminum fuel cells for other skis and have been asked several times over the years about making one for the X2. There seems to be a recent bout of interest in an X2 fuel cell and now there is the possibility of borrowing a ski from a guy local to me. It looks like this project would involve a substantial investment of design and prototyping hours so I would need to have around 10 people signed up for one before I make a batch. Price would likely be in the $400-450 range.
The wish list so far is:
-Battery tray
-Fits with surf brace
-Fits with most popular exhausts
-750 Ebox mount
-As much fuel as I can squeeze in there, likely a minimum of 1-2 gallons over stock
If that sounds like something you guys would be interested in just let me know and maybe we can get something going.
-
I dream skis
Re: X2 Aluminum Fuel Tank
Put me down for 2.
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)
- nk550sx
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules