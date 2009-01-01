 X2 Aluminum Fuel Tank
  Today, 04:47 PM
    LimitedSlip7
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Aug 2010
    Location
    Ohio
    Posts
    155

    X2 Aluminum Fuel Tank

    I make aluminum fuel cells for other skis and have been asked several times over the years about making one for the X2. There seems to be a recent bout of interest in an X2 fuel cell and now there is the possibility of borrowing a ski from a guy local to me. It looks like this project would involve a substantial investment of design and prototyping hours so I would need to have around 10 people signed up for one before I make a batch. Price would likely be in the $400-450 range.

    The wish list so far is:
    -Battery tray
    -Fits with surf brace
    -Fits with most popular exhausts
    -750 Ebox mount
    -As much fuel as I can squeeze in there, likely a minimum of 1-2 gallons over stock

    If that sounds like something you guys would be interested in just let me know and maybe we can get something going.
  Today, 04:48 PM
    Masonboswell
    I dream skis Masonboswell's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2013
    Location
    Gallatin, TN
    Age
    42
    Posts
    760

    Re: X2 Aluminum Fuel Tank

    Put me down for 2.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
