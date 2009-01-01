Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Picked up another X2! #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Nov 2011 Location Salem, OR Age 35 Posts 351 Picked up another X2! So, a little over a year ago I sold a 94 X2. That ski had many mods including a 750 SP and ran excellent. However, I needed to pay some bills, so it went down the road. Anyway, from the day I sold that ski I missed having an X2. Also, I was down to one ski and have a two place stand up trailer so every time I looked at my trailer the empty bunk just made me sad! Fast forward to the other day: I was searching the Facebook marketplace and came across a "Sea-Doo." However, I could instantly tell by the the pic on the ad that it was an X2. Long story short, the guy got the ski with a utility trailer he bought and did not want the ski. I ended up haggling a bit, and bought what he said was a non-running Sea-Doo for $300!



When I picked it up the ski was covered in dirt and grime so it had obviously been sitting awhile. It also had straight gas in it and is set-up for mixed gas already..wtf?! The motor would not turn when turning the coupler on the driveshaft by hand so I figured it was toast. However, for the price and the aftermarket parts it had on it I thought i'd buy it anyway. However, when I got it home I put a battery in it and it actually cranked. It also showed 200+ compression in each cylinder! At this point I began to get excited so I decided to throw some fresh pre-mixed fuel in, new spark plugs and try to fire her up. After sputtering a bit and pouring a little fuel directly in the carb it fired up and idled. It's far from new, but I now have another x2 and a good little winter project to work on. I'll post pics later and try to keep this thread updated with it's progress. #2 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2017 Location New Holland Posts 203 Re: Picked up another X2! I look forward to the pics. Congrats! #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 86 Posts 6,975 Re: Picked up another X2! What motor? 200+ is straight race gas territory. Don't run that pig on pump gas or you will have a fukked up motor. (assuming your gauge is accurate). Might want to check the crank, too. They start to get mad with that much compression, being 20+ years old.



I'd also pull the plugs (or head) and take a look at the cylinders, seeing as it had straight (probably 89) gas in it. Last edited by whazguude; Today at 05:13 PM . I'm only here to make you mad







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



