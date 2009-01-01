 1990 300 sx f/s
Thread: 1990 300 sx f/s

    1990 300 sx f/s

    image.jpegimage.jpegimage.jpeg
    Clean , complete 1990 sx 300 , needs nothing , oil injection still working , runs perfect , upgraded 38 mm mikuni carb , does not need a starter , ignition box , or stator , yes it all works , original 300 sx engine not a 300 JS transplant , 700$ , with clean title , yes it has oil gauge cap also
    Re: 1990 300 sx f/s

    No waterbox in it?

    Re: 1990 300 sx f/s

    Wish you were closer.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Re: 1990 300 sx f/s

    No box for sure , came that way
