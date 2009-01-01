 wtb exhaust chamber bushings for 787
  Today, 06:47 AM
    1blkc5
    1blkc5 is offline
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Oct 2012
    Location
    florida
    Posts
    348

    wtb exhaust chamber bushings for 787

    Looking for the exhaust chamber bushings and the support bracket bushings for 787 .
    95 hx 787
    96 xp with miller motor
    92 gmc typhoon and 99 frc vette
  Today, 09:25 AM
    Minnetonka4me
    Minnetonka4me is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Minnetonka4me's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2002
    Location
    Minnetonka 'I'm on Big Island I3itch!!!'
    Age
    40
    Posts
    11,054
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: wtb exhaust chamber bushings for 787

    Got lots in stock, new or used. 6127439311 Www.westsidepowersports.com

    Sent from my SM-G955U using Tapatalk
    Nick @ www.WestsidePowersports.com -your Seadoo specialists!!
    Current machines being parted out -=click below for pictures=- PM for availability & pricing
