Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: wtb exhaust chamber bushings for 787 #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2012 Location florida Posts 348 wtb exhaust chamber bushings for 787 Looking for the exhaust chamber bushings and the support bracket bushings for 787 . 95 hx 787

96 xp with miller motor

92 gmc typhoon and 99 frc vette

95 hx 78796 xp with miller motor92 gmc typhoon and 99 frc vette #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2002 Location Minnetonka 'I'm on Big Island I3itch!!!' Age 40 Posts 11,054 Blog Entries 1 Re: wtb exhaust chamber bushings for 787 Got lots in stock, new or used. 6127439311 Www.westsidepowersports.com



