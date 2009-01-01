 Parting out a 2002 Ultra 150
  1. Today, 03:12 PM #1
    paultravaglia
    Mar 2006
    Long Island NY
    52
    52

    Parting out a 2002 Ultra 150

    I have a 2002 ultra 150 with a small quarter sized damage on the top deck on the front of the hull. I am parting the ski out the motor is spoken for but I have working trim motor, all electronics, gauges, ignition switch with key, good clean pump with prop no issues, drive shaft, mid shaft Bering, hull with clean transferable registration, steering, bars , on off trim switches, Steering cable, throttle cable, choke cable, And basically anything else that you can unbolt from the hull that you need. 516-702-5107 Call or text with your needs thank you.
