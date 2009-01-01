OK, what is the trick to getting a foot well type resonator out of a 2000 GSX RFI?????? I read the shop manual three times, all hoses are disconnected, the strap is disconnected. I can get it to move around but it will not come out. Shop manual makes it sound simple enough. I am yanking on this this thing so hard, that I am afraid it will break.

Thanks!

Presentation1.jpg