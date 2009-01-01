 Set of Jettrim side braces for 300-440-550
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 02:11 PM #1
    WFO Speedracer
    WFO Speedracer is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home WFO Speedracer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    26,172

    Set of Jettrim side braces for 300-440-550

    I have for sale a set of Jettrim side braces for the above referenced Jet skis, the pic of the braces is not an actual pic of my parts, I will update with an actual pic up later this week when my new phone gets here , mine no longer have stickers as they were removed for refinishing and polishing and the mounting hardware is missing , I would like to get $35.00 shipped CONUS as is or I can provide new hardware for $40.00 shipped CONUS , outside of USA shipping is available but it's a PITA and will cost more.
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Last edited by WFO Speedracer; Today at 02:20 PM.
    Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
    hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 