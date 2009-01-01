Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: Help with 97 XP w/Factory Pipe #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2008 Location Ocala Age 35 Posts 26 Help with 97 XP w/Factory Pipe Quick background. I am a professional mechanic but not a marine mechanic. That being said I have owned and worked on several boats and skis including full engine rebuilds.



OK so I just picked up a 97 XP non running. So far compression is good, no water where it shouldnt be, mpem is working and the ski looks to be in decent overall condition.



Heres the "bad" part. It has a spec 1 factory pipe. The stock injection controller was replaced with an msd unit. At some point that unit physically burned up (a corner of the housing is cooked of and its power wires are a dead short). Im assuming this is what stopped the ski from working because the 5a fuse was blown on the mpem and the msd was wired for power through it.



Finally to my question. I have no interest in making max powah. I just want to cruise around and have some fun. I dont want to dump a bunch of money into the ski as its not worth it (sat outside for a few years). Is it possible to "detune" things with the pipe so I dont have to worry about running race gas or burning pistons etc? Possibly just run the water injection all the time or something like that. I understand the basics of 2 stroke exhausts but not enough to figure this thing out.

Any insight is greatly appreciated!



Re: Help with 97 XP w/Factory Pipe I'll take that pipe and I got a 787 stock one you can put on...then just take the rev limiter out



Re: Help with 97 XP w/Factory Pipe I thought about doing something like that but I'm assuming the carbs have been returned for the pipe as new jets etc came in the kit. Not that I can't rejet the carbs but I'm looking for the easiest solution first. Hoping to not do a bunch of r&r.

Though if I were to take you up on this offer would you be paying for all the shipping as I'm assuming you'd be getting the sweeter end of that deal?

I'm in Ocala FL.



Though if I were to take you up on this offer would you be paying for all the shipping as I'm assuming you'd be getting the sweeter end of that deal?

I'm in Ocala FL.





Re: Help with 97 XP w/Factory Pipe Interesting offer. I'm assuming you know quite a bit about these setups. Is there any realistic way to make what I have work in some sort of detuned scenario? I understand you want the pipe but I'd appreciate the info.



