Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: What's The Best 550 Crank Seals ? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Dec 2006 Location Redding , ca Posts 209 What's The Best 550 Crank Seals ? Hey guys, I'm gonna replace the crank seals on my Reed motor 550 and I was wondering which ones are the good ones and where can I buy them ? I know OEM is probably the best but the only place I found that had them wants $42 per seal. Are there any better opitions at a better price ? Any input would be much appreciated. Thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules