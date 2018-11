Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Cylinder wear? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2008 Location Cen Tex Age 34 Posts 90 Cylinder wear? How's my cylinder look to you guys? The pistons look fresh but the cylinder doesn't look that great to me. I don't have a bore gauge but would placing a piston ring at different spots down the cylinder and measuring ring gaps give me a close enough idea of how out of round the cylinder is?



Also a few of my crank needle bearings have a slight amount of pitting/corrosion....They should be flawless right?



IMG_20181104_034115170.jpg

IMG_20181104_034122374.jpg

IMG_20181104_034102965.jpg

