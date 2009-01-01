|
|
-
PWCToday Guru
RRP complete billet handle pole setup
Like new only used for a few days during world finals this year.
Complete RRP billet handle pole setup. ready to mount
-RRP billet pole with black tubes (uncut)
-RRP black/white Ninja pad
-RRP x-lite steering system
-RRP steering stop
-RRP fat straight bars
-ODI xtreme black grips
-AST pad
located in Socal will ship at buyers expense. text 949-436-9083 for pics
$1500 comes complete ready to mount, will NOT part out
