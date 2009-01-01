Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: RRP complete billet handle pole setup #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Sep 2012 Location SoCal Posts 386 RRP complete billet handle pole setup Like new only used for a few days during world finals this year.



Complete RRP billet handle pole setup. ready to mount



-RRP billet pole with black tubes (uncut)

-RRP black/white Ninja pad

-RRP x-lite steering system

-RRP steering stop

-RRP fat straight bars

-ODI xtreme black grips

-AST pad



located in Socal will ship at buyers expense. text 949-436-9083 for pics



