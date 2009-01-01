 RRP complete billet handle pole setup
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 06:58 PM #1
    Jpheeze
    Jpheeze is offline
    PWCToday Guru Jpheeze's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2012
    Location
    SoCal
    Posts
    386

    RRP complete billet handle pole setup

    Like new only used for a few days during world finals this year.

    Complete RRP billet handle pole setup. ready to mount

    -RRP billet pole with black tubes (uncut)
    -RRP black/white Ninja pad
    -RRP x-lite steering system
    -RRP steering stop
    -RRP fat straight bars
    -ODI xtreme black grips
    -AST pad

    located in Socal will ship at buyers expense. text 949-436-9083 for pics

    $1500 comes complete ready to mount, will NOT part out
    Last edited by Jpheeze; Today at 07:09 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 