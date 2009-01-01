Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Kawi 300 go fast parts #1 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2005 Location Littleton,CO Posts 648 Kawi 300 go fast parts Kerker Pipe $120

Mariner exhaust manifold $ 50

Side draft intake for 38 Mikuni. $ 30



+ shipping.



$150 + shipping for the package



The pipe and exhaust manifold will need to be configured to work, bought both a little while back, I was going to cut and re weld it the way I wanted. Was going to build a modded 300 for my little one



PM me if interested. Attached Images 5AA4D625-E8A2-4EDA-9D51-6C7C15DB106C.jpeg (1.82 MB, 5 views)

