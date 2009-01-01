 Kawi 300 go fast parts
  Today, 06:35 PM #1
    Flat Brapp
    Flat Brapp is online now
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Nov 2005
    Location
    Littleton,CO
    Posts
    648

    Kawi 300 go fast parts

    Kerker Pipe $120
    Mariner exhaust manifold $ 50
    Side draft intake for 38 Mikuni. $ 30

    + shipping.

    $150 + shipping for the package

    The pipe and exhaust manifold will need to be configured to work, bought both a little while back, I was going to cut and re weld it the way I wanted. Was going to build a modded 300 for my little one

    PM me if interested.
    97 RN Battle Boat
  Today, 06:56 PM #2
    Glideordie
    Glideordie is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2015
    Location
    California
    Age
    31
    Posts
    48

    Re: Kawi 300 go fast parts

    Interested in side draft. Sent you a message
