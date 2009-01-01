|
Kawi 300 go fast parts
Kerker Pipe $120
Mariner exhaust manifold $ 50
Side draft intake for 38 Mikuni. $ 30
+ shipping.
$150 + shipping for the package
The pipe and exhaust manifold will need to be configured to work, bought both a little while back, I was going to cut and re weld it the way I wanted. Was going to build a modded 300 for my little one
PM me if interested.
97 RN Battle Boat
Re: Kawi 300 go fast parts
Interested in side draft. Sent you a message
