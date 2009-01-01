|
SXR drop Nozzle Tube placement
I want to drill the hull to install the drop nozzle trim cable tube on my SXR but I am wondering where. How far below the steering cable tube are you drilling? There doesnt look like much room inside the engine compartment. Any pics or suggestions would be appreciated. Thank you.
Re: SXR drop Nozzle Tube placement
visualize where the cable should be in the pump cavity when the system is installed and drill there so the cable has as straight a path as possible.
the hole inside the hull will be in line with it near the lower corner of the bearing housing.
