Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: SXR drop Nozzle Tube placement #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2005 Location Mooresville Age 37 Posts 184 SXR drop Nozzle Tube placement I want to drill the hull to install the drop nozzle trim cable tube on my SXR but I am wondering where. How far below the steering cable tube are you drilling? There doesnt look like much room inside the engine compartment. Any pics or suggestions would be appreciated. Thank you. #2 Top Dog Join Date Oct 2006 Location under a ton of work Posts 1,786 Re: SXR drop Nozzle Tube placement visualize where the cable should be in the pump cavity when the system is installed and drill there so the cable has as straight a path as possible.

the hole inside the hull will be in line with it near the lower corner of the bearing housing.

