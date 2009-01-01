 SXR drop Nozzle Tube placement
    SXR drop Nozzle Tube placement

    I want to drill the hull to install the drop nozzle trim cable tube on my SXR but I am wondering where. How far below the steering cable tube are you drilling? There doesnt look like much room inside the engine compartment. Any pics or suggestions would be appreciated. Thank you.
    Re: SXR drop Nozzle Tube placement

    visualize where the cable should be in the pump cavity when the system is installed and drill there so the cable has as straight a path as possible.
    the hole inside the hull will be in line with it near the lower corner of the bearing housing.
