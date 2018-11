Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB...... Kawasaki 800sxr Oem cover in green. #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2018 Location North Texas Age 51 Posts 56 WTB...... Kawasaki 800sxr Oem cover in green. Like I posted Iím looking for an 800sxr Green OEM Kawasaki vacu-mold cover. Message me with what youíve got.



Looks like this.





Yes A guy posted a couple of them earlier today for sale on Facebook and I responded first I'll take it within a couple minutes but he sold it to someone else... First come first served doesn't always apply!! Lol

