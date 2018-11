Tank is brand new, never installed and never had fuel in it. Its one of the early styles but includes the newer style fill cap and the carbon tank holders. Turfed on the bottom.

- $350 shipped, plus PP fees





Brand new Rad Dudes stainless SJ pole bracket. Never used.

- $80 shipped, plus PP fees





Brand new Rad Dudes Kawi 650 pump shim for afterburner. Never used.

- $15 shipped, plus PP fees