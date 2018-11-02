Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Broken Power Valve (Lower Half MIA) GP1200R - Questions with Pics #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2006 Location Orlando, FL Age 47 Posts 168 Broken Power Valve (Lower Half MIA) GP1200R - Questions with Pics I bought a GP1200R a few months ago, owner had tried rebuilding the carbs unsuccessfully. Found a bent throttle plate on the center carb and an overall dirty system but nothing crazy. So I did a full cleanup and rebuild and "synced fuel pumps", deleted the accelerator pump, removed chokes, installed primer pump and an overall re-jetted 110/125/1.5 for Riva Filters. Converted her to premix too. Cranked her up and after a few 15-20 second warmup the MAG and Center cylinders were warm but the PTO cylinder was cold. Checked for spark, it was good. Seemed wet inside the cylinder so I think I'm getting fuel. So I started investigating everything and when I opened up the power valve covers I found that it has the newer style (SBT?) pin retainers on the Power Valves. Great! But... the PTO PV was missing the M4x8mm hex bolt holding it to the shaft. Not great. Further investigation (pulled the head) showed that the lower half of the power valve was just gone. Broken off and MIA completely.



Miraculously, the piston and cylinder look almost new. There is a tiny 0.5mmx2mm nick in the edge of the piston near the rear of the exhaust hole. And a "scratch?" in the sidewall of the piston near the same area (see pic #2 and #3).



My question is...



#1 What should be my concerns here? Just throw a new powervalve in and go? Pull the rest of the exhaust (stinger is already off)? I don't think any PV pieces could make it into the lower end of the block could they? Not wanting to pull any cylinders for no reason. 99% chance the pieces all got sucked out the exhaust right?

#2 How does that "scratch" look to you??

#3 Would this whole problem cause a cylinder to not fire (to be cold after a quick run-up off hose)? Just wondering if I need to look at the PTO carb (99% I rebuilt it perfectly) or whether this is likely what my problem was?

20181102_065400.jpg (3.80 MB, 4 views) 20181102_084426.jpg (293.0 KB, 3 views)

20181102_084426.jpg (293.0 KB, 3 views) 20181102_070138.jpg (3.33 MB, 4 views)

