Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: ECU Piggyback #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2018 Location AZ Posts 16 ECU Piggyback In light of the recent postings about the Honda ECU, has anybody ever tried using a piggyback module, or power commander 3 on the R12X or F12X? Supposedly the ECU From the Honda Blackbird 1100 are almost "identical". Anybody have any knowledge or input?



Thanks #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2018 Location Albany, NY Age 29 Posts 4 Re: ECU Piggyback Ive been very tempted to try the AEM FIC, or even GReddy emanage, which these would obviously need to be re-housed or sealed up. (I have an emanage from an old project.)



They will work, as they just alter signals..



I do have a Microsquirt on a Grom project now, so I may just hold off and pick up another, and build an adapter harness for my ski in time (Id likely sell these if that were to be done). Not sure if the MS firmware is compatible with the current cam sensor but its easy to knock off two of the tabs on that signal wheel at least. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2018 Location AZ Posts 16 Re: ECU Piggyback Thats good to know. The reason I ask is I found a relatively cheap commander unit for the Honda Blackbird that I believe has the same or similar ecu plug as our ski's. Please keep us posted if you get a chance to wire up a Microsquirt. I would be interested in what kind of performance gains you could get out of it. #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2018 Location Albany, NY Age 29 Posts 4 ECU Piggyback Give it a shot! Ive used PCs on a few bikes in the past without much trouble, albeit a slight learning curve.



Biggest crutch with the uS is no onboard knock detection capabilities, so a slight increase in cost of the project would be converting that signal. The plus side is with coil drivers already in our coils, theres no need for external drivers!



Performance gains ought to be pretty big, Id hope at least... No need for external modules or other crazy tricks, aka safe fueling and timing at higher boost. Upgrade the valve springs with the available Kibblewhites (or maybe theres a cheaper option?) and bump the limiter up too.



Also, with that, I could safely try a different turbo out. Havent seen much except a few mentions that H2O used to use GTX based turbos for their upgrades? Not sure if true... I know the stock 2.0L WRX turbos are cheap, and being a smaller TD04 Mitsu based turbo, should be a good fit for these things. My guess is a machine shop could match the factory turbine housing fairly easily. Only concern Id have then is will the IWG be sufficient... Last edited by yfz460; Yesterday at 09:56 PM . #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2018 Location AZ Posts 16 Re: ECU Piggyback Youve definitely got more experience with these things than I. What do you mean by learning curve? Tell me everything I need to know .



Seems if you can get a piggyback to work your opening a whole other can of worms also, or at least be tempted to in the future (valve springs, turbo, etc).



Do you know at what point or RPM upgraded springs should be considered?



