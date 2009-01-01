|
|
air-fuel ratio meter on a 2-stroke
Anyone successfully install an air-fuel ratio meter on a 2-stroke PWC
Re: air-fuel ratio meter on a 2-stroke
Yes its called a EGT gauge.
Exhaust
Gas
Temp
Re: air-fuel ratio meter on a 2-stroke
I have an old service station exhaust gas analyzer and have played around with it some. I have seen 10-13:1 ratios are the norm.
Re: air-fuel ratio meter on a 2-stroke
I don't see EGT as a reliable method, the ignition timing affects exhaust gas temps, as does compression.
