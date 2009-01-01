Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: air-fuel ratio meter on a 2-stroke #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Nov 2002 Location CA Age 44 Posts 255 air-fuel ratio meter on a 2-stroke Anyone successfully install an air-fuel ratio meter on a 2-stroke PWC #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 24,974 Re: air-fuel ratio meter on a 2-stroke Yes its called a EGT gauge.



Gas

Gas Temp Last edited by Grumpy Old Guy; Today at 06:25 PM . #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 42 Posts 5,173 Re: air-fuel ratio meter on a 2-stroke I have an old service station exhaust gas analyzer and have played around with it some. I have seen 10-13:1 ratios are the norm.



#4 Frequent Poster Join Date Nov 2002 Location CA Age 44 Posts 255 Re: air-fuel ratio meter on a 2-stroke I don't see EGT as a reliable method, the ignition timing affects exhaust gas temps, as does compression. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

