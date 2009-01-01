 air-fuel ratio meter on a 2-stroke
  Today, 06:23 PM
    idt512
    air-fuel ratio meter on a 2-stroke

    Anyone successfully install an air-fuel ratio meter on a 2-stroke PWC
  Today, 06:24 PM
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Re: air-fuel ratio meter on a 2-stroke

    Yes its called a EGT gauge.

    Exhaust
    Gas
    Temp
  Today, 07:03 PM
    Myself
    Re: air-fuel ratio meter on a 2-stroke

    I have an old service station exhaust gas analyzer and have played around with it some. I have seen 10-13:1 ratios are the norm.
  Today, 09:09 PM
    idt512
    Re: air-fuel ratio meter on a 2-stroke

    I don't see EGT as a reliable method, the ignition timing affects exhaust gas temps, as does compression.
