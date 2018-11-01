Results 21 to 28 of 28 Thread: Start button turns over engine even with out key? #21 Resident Guru Join Date Sep 2015 Location Northern Michigan Age 52 Posts 1,055 Re: Start button turns over engine even with out key? I am curious about your electrical system can you post some pics. It sounds like your running a 787 MSD enhancer. Last edited by Hydro-Mike; Today at 06:02 PM . #22 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2016 Location washington, ct Age 34 Posts 115 Re: Start button turns over engine even with out key? I wonder if the obly function left on my post is magnetic on off switch (kill switch) someone told me the key and post utilized some sort of magnetic thing. So thats why like a crazy mad scientist i grabbed a magnet for hahas and it worked. Haha #23 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2016 Location washington, ct Age 34 Posts 115 Re: Start button turns over engine even with out key? Yea i can take a few pics shortly #24 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2016 Location washington, ct Age 34 Posts 115 Re: Start button turns over engine even with out key? 20181101_180514.jpg



20181101_180509.jpg



20181101_180454.jpg #25 Resident Guru Join Date Sep 2015 Location Northern Michigan Age 52 Posts 1,055 Re: Start button turns over engine even with out key? Have you tried to start it several times and it works each time. #26 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2016 Location washington, ct Age 34 Posts 115 Re: Start button turns over engine even with out key? Yes works every single time. Its just hard to hold the magnet exact to keep it active. But yes. I even got it 1 time with thr key and the magnet to try and hold it better. Kwy and post look and feel brand new ive used the ski maybe 20x in 3 seasons. #27 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 24,972 Re: Start button turns over engine even with out key? The stock MPEM probably failed (normal) & somebody wired in a MSD enhanser the DESS post & key can be used as a switch to turn the MSD on any key or magnet will make the key work.



The MSD has probably failed. #28 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2016 Location washington, ct Age 34 Posts 115 Re: Start button turns over engine even with out key? So if my key alone is not activating this properly. Is it the post or the key? Or what should my next action be? If im able to hold the magnet perfectly it will run and stay running soon as i move it even the slightest it shuts off Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) extremeXconcepts Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules