 Start button turns over engine even with out key? - Page 3
  Today, 06:01 PM #21
    Hydro-Mike
    Resident Guru
    Re: Start button turns over engine even with out key?

    I am curious about your electrical system can you post some pics. It sounds like your running a 787 MSD enhancer.
    Last edited by Hydro-Mike; Today at 06:02 PM.
  Today, 06:02 PM #22
    extremeXconcepts
    Re: Start button turns over engine even with out key?

    I wonder if the obly function left on my post is magnetic on off switch (kill switch) someone told me the key and post utilized some sort of magnetic thing. So thats why like a crazy mad scientist i grabbed a magnet for hahas and it worked. Haha
  Today, 06:03 PM #23
    extremeXconcepts
    Re: Start button turns over engine even with out key?

    Yea i can take a few pics shortly
  Today, 06:06 PM #24
    extremeXconcepts
    Re: Start button turns over engine even with out key?

    20181101_180514.jpg

    20181101_180509.jpg

    20181101_180454.jpg
  Today, 06:13 PM #25
    Hydro-Mike
    Re: Start button turns over engine even with out key?

    Have you tried to start it several times and it works each time.
  Today, 06:25 PM #26
    extremeXconcepts
    Re: Start button turns over engine even with out key?

    Yes works every single time. Its just hard to hold the magnet exact to keep it active. But yes. I even got it 1 time with thr key and the magnet to try and hold it better. Kwy and post look and feel brand new ive used the ski maybe 20x in 3 seasons.
  Today, 06:32 PM #27
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Re: Start button turns over engine even with out key?

    The stock MPEM probably failed (normal) & somebody wired in a MSD enhanser the DESS post & key can be used as a switch to turn the MSD on any key or magnet will make the key work.

    The MSD has probably failed.
  Today, 06:42 PM #28
    extremeXconcepts
    Re: Start button turns over engine even with out key?

    So if my key alone is not activating this properly. Is it the post or the key? Or what should my next action be? If im able to hold the magnet perfectly it will run and stay running soon as i move it even the slightest it shuts off
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 