Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 99 GSX RFI Gauge and a 2000 GSX RFI Gauge #1 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2017 Location New Holland Posts 193 99 GSX RFI Gauge and a 2000 GSX RFI Gauge Hey all.



I would like to use a MF Gauge from a 2000 GSX RFI #278001542 in a 1999 GSX RFI replacing 278001352. I can not see any difference. Is it ok to swap or is there differences that can hurt the MPEM or gauge?



Thanks! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules