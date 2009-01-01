Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: gas tank pressure vacuum check valves #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Nov 2002 Location CA Age 44 Posts 253 gas tank pressure vacuum check valves How does a gas tank build pressure? I understand the vacuum portion through the consumption of fuel and the void that it leaves creates the vacuum, but what builds the positive pressure? Is it from the general sloshing of the fuel when riding? #2 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2017 Location New Holland Posts 191 Re: gas tank pressure vacuum check valves When fuel gets warmer, it will expand. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 46 Posts 10,368 Re: gas tank pressure vacuum check valves Pressure is created by a one way check valve that allow ambient air pressure to enter the tank but not escape. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

