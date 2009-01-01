 gas tank pressure vacuum check valves
  Today, 01:15 PM
    idt512
    idt512 is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Nov 2002
    Location
    CA
    Age
    44
    Posts
    253

    gas tank pressure vacuum check valves

    How does a gas tank build pressure? I understand the vacuum portion through the consumption of fuel and the void that it leaves creates the vacuum, but what builds the positive pressure? Is it from the general sloshing of the fuel when riding?
  Today, 03:04 PM
    mrwhipper
    mrwhipper is offline
    Frequent Poster mrwhipper's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    New Holland
    Posts
    191

    Re: gas tank pressure vacuum check valves

    When fuel gets warmer, it will expand.
  Today, 04:05 PM
    PrickofMisery
    PrickofMisery is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home PrickofMisery's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Is Everything!
    Age
    46
    Posts
    10,368

    Re: gas tank pressure vacuum check valves

    Pressure is created by a one way check valve that allow ambient air pressure to enter the tank but not escape.
