gas tank pressure vacuum check valves
How does a gas tank build pressure? I understand the vacuum portion through the consumption of fuel and the void that it leaves creates the vacuum, but what builds the positive pressure? Is it from the general sloshing of the fuel when riding?
When fuel gets warmer, it will expand.
Pressure is created by a one way check valve that allow ambient air pressure to enter the tank but not escape.
