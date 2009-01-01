Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki 1100 stx d fuel pumpi mystery #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2018 Location fly over country Posts 1 Kawasaki 1100 stx d fuel pumpi mystery Riddle me this Batman. I have a 2001 1100 STX DI that a repair shop said needed a new fuel pump. 600+ dollars worth.

Bought a replacement pump only online and pulled the unit from the tank and installed the new pump. Hit the key, engine fired, ran for minute or so died...no start. Checked everything I could think of. Even checked old pump which seemed to run sometimes. Checked harness 12.56 volts at plug that plugs onto the pump housing. New pump doesn't run.

Ok bit the bullet and pulled the whole thing out again. Hooked up the pump to spare battery, pump sends fuel everywhere. I did have to reverse the wires in the harness that plugs into the top of the housing from the new pump.

Hooked up the assembly to the boat harness that shows 12.56 volts...pump wont run. Went back to jumper battery, pump runs.. I ain't Einstein but 12.56 volts is 12.56 volts. How can it run from jumper battery and not boat harness.

Put the whole thing back together, made a jumper lead from the top of the pump plug to spare battery turned on the switch, hit the starter button and BOOM...started right up and seemed to run fine. Think I may wire the fuel pump through a separate switch, flip it on, start the engine, and off you go..

