750SX parts

Hey Guys



Completely new to jetskiing but love this Kawasaki Iíve bought to learn on....



i want to replace the hull (purple) bump strips (not sure what you call them) at the waterline, OEM Parts not available, what aftermarket alternatives are there? Or what can you use in place of the faded, broken plastic strips?



appreciate any help



Re: 750SX parts

Usually called rail guards or rail bumper, easy thing is to put hydro turf on it. Here is a pre cut universal kit.



https://www.blowsion.com/side-rail-h...r-kawasaki-750



Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

VHP7000 #169 T3

VHP7000 #174 project PJS Triple 795cc

Re: 750SX parts

Thank you



