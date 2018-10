Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 03 round nose #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2007 Location BOISE Posts 2,536 03 round nose Foot holds

Reinforced

Vacate valve

Tray turf in good shape but needs new around bondline

Pancake pete style front hold

Trim cable tube

Will need new foam under tray

No title

Located in boise, id. Can ship from a commercial address or willing to meet if within reasonable distance with gas money



Make offer



Sent from my SM-G892U using Tapatalk Last edited by afraz1er; Today at 10:54 AM . - 99 superjet

- 94 WB1

- 00 24/7 carbon

- 89 x2 #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2007 Location BOISE Posts 2,536 Re: 03 round nose



Sent from my SM-G892U using Tapatalk - 99 superjet

- 94 WB1

- 00 24/7 carbon

- 89 x2 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules