 Turbocharged Mod Waveblaster w/ Motec & Fizzle
  Today, 08:25 AM
    swlamarshrunner
    swlamarshrunner is online now
    PWCToday Regular swlamarshrunner's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Location
    SW Louisiana
    Posts
    83

    Turbocharged Mod Waveblaster w/ Motec & Fizzle

    Pics of my aftermarket lightweight waveblaster mod hull that I got as a blank hull.... no inserts, no holes - pretty much fresh out the mold. It will be raced in Sport GP - has 900cc 4stroke and I am building everything else for it.... intake, turbo setup, pretty much everything.

    Main reason for making this post is to say a HUUUGGGEEEE thanks to Fizzle for getting me one of his Intercoolers! We talked a few months ago when I was just getting started on the project and he was on board. It is the Yamaha style cooler and couldn't fit any better..... Charge pipes will consist of silicone 90's at each end. I ran a Fizzle on my turbo RXP-X and glad to have him backing me on this project where I can be worry free on heat soak and have confidence in reliability with this IC.

    www.youtube.com/c/RickyHinch
  Today, 09:03 AM
    johnlam940
    johnlam940 is offline
    PWCToday Regular johnlam940's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2008
    Location
    Cen Tex
    Age
    34
    Posts
    88

    Re: Turbocharged Mod Waveblaster w/ Motec & Fizzle

    that's awesome
