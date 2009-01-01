Pics of my aftermarket lightweight waveblaster mod hull that I got as a blank hull.... no inserts, no holes - pretty much fresh out the mold. It will be raced in Sport GP - has 900cc 4stroke and I am building everything else for it.... intake, turbo setup, pretty much everything.
Main reason for making this post is to say a HUUUGGGEEEE thanks to Fizzle for getting me one of his Intercoolers! We talked a few months ago when I was just getting started on the project and he was on board. It is the Yamaha style cooler and couldn't fit any better..... Charge pipes will consist of silicone 90's at each end. I ran a Fizzle on my turbo RXP-X and glad to have him backing me on this project where I can be worry free on heat soak and have confidence in reliability with this IC.
