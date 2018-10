Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Finger Throttle Slack #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location Texas Posts 16 Finger Throttle Slack I just installed the blowsion finger throttle on a 750SX. Write up notes that no additional equipment was required; however, I have some slack in the response. Any idea how to clear the slack? Last edited by keck; Yesterday at 11:49 PM . #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2016 Location Oregon Posts 69 Re: Finger Throttle Slack Loosen the cable out. Then tighten another nut to put it in place 2006 Superjet “Lola”- The usual stuff

1984 Js550 “Spare ski”- Kerker pipe, sbn38

1992 Js550/750 small pin swap

1990 Js550 “Banshee”- Fully built custom pjs waterbox

