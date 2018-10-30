 650 Westcoast RED-E-MADE setup
  Today, 09:00 PM
    92Kawasaki750SS
    92Kawasaki750SS is offline
    Frequent Poster 92Kawasaki750SS's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    United States
    Age
    34
    Posts
    292

    650 Westcoast RED-E-MADE setup

    As the title states, RED-E-MADE setup that came off a TS650. Carb will need rebuilt and needs a shaft kit ( see photos ). Looking to get $220 Shipped in the U.S.

    Main jet is 140
    Pilot jet is 120
    I did not remove the N/S but from what I've read should be a 2.0 or 2.3.
    Last edited by 92Kawasaki750SS; Today at 09:04 PM.
    Re: 650 Westcoast RED-E-MADE setup

    Pics...

    Sent from my SM-N920V using Tapatalk
