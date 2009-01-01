 Long time rider, first time craft owner.
    Long time rider, first time craft owner.

    Wanted to introduce myself to the group. Don't know how active the forum is during the winter months, but thought the best time to score a decent deal on a watercraft would be after the northern season was over.

    Needs some minor things (rusty bolts and hose clips, slight mildew under covered areas of seats - guy left it stored in the water or something... sigh) but other than that it looks and runs well. 80 hours on motor, not faded, few scratches but nothing worth worrying about.

    Anyway here it is.


    09SHO.jpg
    Re: Long time rider, first time craft owner.

    Welcome to the forum neighbor! A lot of knowledge here. Enjoy!
