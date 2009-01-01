 New PWC and Hydro Trailer Owner
pxctoday

  1. Today, 12:40 PM #1
    Ipifiny
    Ipifiny is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2018
    Location
    Simi Valley, CA
    Age
    32
    Posts
    1

    New PWC and Hydro Trailer Owner

    Hello all,

    Just figured I'd introduce myself since I've been creepin' around these forums for info for the better part of 6 months. About 8 months ago, I was given a 1993 SeaDoo GTX and a 1995 Yamaha Wave Raider 1100 on a rusty trailer by a friend-of-a-friend-of-a-friend. After trying for 4 months to get both PWC's in my name (No pinks, no paperwork, deceased previous owner, different last names, change of address, etc.), I finally got them taken care of. Now I've started to fix up two skis that have been sitting for 6 years. Both started up with no issues after new batteries, fresh oil, and fresh gas. The SeaDoo needed a new steering cable, so we took care of that. Only had them on the water for one day so far and had 0 issues.

    Then about two weeks ago, I was driving around my town and saw a dirty Hydro Trailer (I only knew what it was from seeing a few on this forum) sitting on the side of the road with a free sign. Obviously, I couldn't pass this up, so I threw it into the back of my truck. I had no idea the condition, but I figured worst case scenario I could ditch it at the next free-dump day. To my surprise, its was in great condition. The original hitch and bracket were missing/broken, but the hull and everything else was in great shape. Only took about 2 bottles of Simple Green to convince my wife it was worth keeping. Will be building a new PWC/whip based on some designs I've seen here.

    I don't have any major plans for the SeaDoo, but I do have some for the 1100. Extended nozzle, rebuild carbs, primer kit. May go to premix eventually too.

    Any tips or suggestions are welcome.
    Attached Images Attached Images
