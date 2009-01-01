Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: New PWC and Hydro Trailer Owner #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2018 Location Simi Valley, CA Age 32 Posts 1 New PWC and Hydro Trailer Owner Hello all,



Just figured I'd introduce myself since I've been creepin' around these forums for info for the better part of 6 months. About 8 months ago, I was given a 1993 SeaDoo GTX and a 1995 Yamaha Wave Raider 1100 on a rusty trailer by a friend-of-a-friend-of-a-friend. After trying for 4 months to get both PWC's in my name (No pinks, no paperwork, deceased previous owner, different last names, change of address, etc.), I finally got them taken care of. Now I've started to fix up two skis that have been sitting for 6 years. Both started up with no issues after new batteries, fresh oil, and fresh gas. The SeaDoo needed a new steering cable, so we took care of that. Only had them on the water for one day so far and had 0 issues.



Then about two weeks ago, I was driving around my town and saw a dirty Hydro Trailer (I only knew what it was from seeing a few on this forum) sitting on the side of the road with a free sign. Obviously, I couldn't pass this up, so I threw it into the back of my truck. I had no idea the condition, but I figured worst case scenario I could ditch it at the next free-dump day. To my surprise, its was in great condition. The original hitch and bracket were missing/broken, but the hull and everything else was in great shape. Only took about 2 bottles of Simple Green to convince my wife it was worth keeping. Will be building a new PWC/whip based on some designs I've seen here.



I don't have any major plans for the SeaDoo, but I do have some for the 1100. Extended nozzle, rebuild carbs, primer kit. May go to premix eventually too.



Any tips or suggestions are welcome. Attached Images IMG_0657.JPG (3.27 MB, 5 views)

IMG_0657.JPG (3.27 MB, 5 views) IMG_0655.JPG (2.63 MB, 5 views)

IMG_0655.JPG (2.63 MB, 5 views) IMG_0814.JPG (1.92 MB, 6 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules