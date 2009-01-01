Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Question about a 650 motor with 750 jug? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Mar 2009 Location Reno Age 38 Posts 468 Question about a 650 motor with 750 jug? So i have a question. I was told back in the day they (engine builder/racers) took a 650 bottom end and put a 750 jugs and head on it. Will this work? It was a modded 650. Than I was also told you can take a small pin 750 and put the jugs and head of a 650, and bore the hell out of it to make a modded 650.



Which one i correct?

I was fortunate to ride a ski that was build this way but the new owner didn't no which one it was. Just trying to figure it out. It pulled so smooth . I'm thinking about building one. if i can find the right way to. #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 30 Posts 1,882 Re: Question about a 650 motor with 750 jug? 650 bottom with 750 top - why? The intake runners on the 650 crank cases are so much smaller than 750, you would be severely limiting air flow. The only "benefit" a 650 bottom has over a 750 is a lighter crank. This setup would require a 650 stroker crank and larger pistons for the 18mm pin which are really hard to find these days.



small pin bottom with 650 top - Pretty sure this was done back in the day to run 650 class with the better flowing 750 bottom end and the 750 crank would increase the stroke. No point in doing it now as its a lot of work and porting to get something you could get with a complete 750.



Get a 750 or 800 and save the time and money. 650s also wake up pretty good with minor porting.

-86 440 with PJS800 conversion -

-90 TS650

-91 300SX -95 750SXI-86 440 with PJS800 conversion - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=466927 -90 TS650-91 300SX #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Mar 2009 Location Reno Age 38 Posts 468 Re: Question about a 650 motor with 750 jug? bandit88

Thanks it was the 650 mod class. But like you said with the 750/800 motors available now why. Thanks for the info. 750/800 is the way to go i agree. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules