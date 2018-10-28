Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Bellows repkacement #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2018 Location wisconsin Posts 2 Bellows repkacement Hello.



This is my first attempt at posting. I have a 2010 Wake 155 that has a torn bellows or rubber boot. The boot that pushes up against the Carbon ring is good. I am not sure what the boot farther up is and it is not shown on my parts guide. I am attaching a picture. Is my ski going to take on water with that boot torn? If I replace it, should I replace the Carbone ring and bellows at the same time? I have seen tools for getting the C clip off and wondering what tool works best for someone that is not a strong guy? Also, am I going to need a shaft puller? Sorry for all the questions and appreciate anyone's help.





20181028_082537.jpg

Re: Bellows repkacement

Sorry, It should read Bellows Replacement.

