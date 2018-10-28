|
|
-
Bellows repkacement
Hello.
This is my first attempt at posting. I have a 2010 Wake 155 that has a torn bellows or rubber boot. The boot that pushes up against the Carbon ring is good. I am not sure what the boot farther up is and it is not shown on my parts guide. I am attaching a picture. Is my ski going to take on water with that boot torn? If I replace it, should I replace the Carbone ring and bellows at the same time? I have seen tools for getting the C clip off and wondering what tool works best for someone that is not a strong guy? Also, am I going to need a shaft puller? Sorry for all the questions and appreciate anyone's help.
20181028_082537.jpg
-
Re: Bellows repkacement
Sorry, It should read Bellows Replacement.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules