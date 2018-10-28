 Bellows repkacement
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 09:37 AM #1
    pwcoldguy
    pwcoldguy is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2018
    Location
    wisconsin
    Posts
    2

    Bellows repkacement

    Hello.

    This is my first attempt at posting. I have a 2010 Wake 155 that has a torn bellows or rubber boot. The boot that pushes up against the Carbon ring is good. I am not sure what the boot farther up is and it is not shown on my parts guide. I am attaching a picture. Is my ski going to take on water with that boot torn? If I replace it, should I replace the Carbone ring and bellows at the same time? I have seen tools for getting the C clip off and wondering what tool works best for someone that is not a strong guy? Also, am I going to need a shaft puller? Sorry for all the questions and appreciate anyone's help.


    20181028_082537.jpg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:10 AM #2
    pwcoldguy
    pwcoldguy is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2018
    Location
    wisconsin
    Posts
    2

    Re: Bellows repkacement

    Sorry, It should read Bellows Replacement.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 