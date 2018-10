Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 89 Js550 pump question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2018 Location Michigan Posts 3 89 Js550 pump question Iím restoring a 1989 Kawasaki JS550 and I have a couple questions on my pump. I just ordered a new ride plate / stuffer / extended nozzle but am looking at the pump and wondering if it has been modified or would be worth replacing. Any advice would be much appreciated. Attached are a couple photos of the pump and the ski because she is starting to really show her beauty. 😍 Attached Images E691DE0E-E287-48EA-97B3-6BD02144050B.jpeg (2.35 MB, 9 views)

stock pump with possibly a solas or some other aftermarket impeller.

keep what you got.

